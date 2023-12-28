Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, PANW stock has gone down by -3.60%, with a monthly gain of 10.56% and a quarterly surge of 28.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Palo Alto Networks Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for PANW’s stock, with a 27.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 168.64x. The 36-month beta value for PANW is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PANW is $295.27, which is -$2.23 below than the current price. The public float for PANW is 310.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.75% of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on December 28, 2023 was 4.08M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.10 in relation to its previous close of 300.82. However, the company has experienced a -3.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) stood at $297.50, denoting a -1.1% change from the preceding trading day.

PANW Trading at 10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $298.95. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 113.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Key John P., who sale 2,297 shares at the price of $308.74 back on Dec 18. After this action, Key John P. now owns 14,802 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $709,176 using the latest closing price.

Golechha Dipak, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $305.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Golechha Dipak is holding 74,171 shares at $762,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.98. Equity return is now at value 45.84, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 129.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.50. Total debt to assets is 15.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.