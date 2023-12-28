Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, OMI stock has gone down by -2.52%, with a monthly gain of 1.70% and a quarterly surge of 21.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for Owens & Minor, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.36% for OMI’s stock, with a 12.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) is $22.40, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for OMI is 67.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMI on December 28, 2023 was 811.29K shares.

OMI) stock’s latest price update

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI)’s stock price has increased by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 19.48. However, the company has seen a -2.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Owens & Minor (OMI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on October 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OMI Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, Owens & Minor, Inc. saw 0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Leon Jonathan A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.34 back on Dec 20. After this action, Leon Jonathan A now owns 93,213 shares of Owens & Minor, Inc., valued at $106,700 using the latest closing price.

Bernocchi Perry A, the EVP, CEO,. Patient Direct of Owens & Minor, Inc., sale 19,302 shares at $18.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Bernocchi Perry A is holding 164,347 shares at $361,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor, Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -12.63, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 293.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.60. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.