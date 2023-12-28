Orchid Island Capital Inc’s (ORC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ORC stock has gone up by 3.90%, with a monthly gain of 19.08% and a quarterly surge of 2.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Orchid Island Capital Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.50% for ORC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ORC is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ORC is 52.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.05% of that float. The average trading volume of ORC on December 28, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

ORC) stock’s latest price update

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.34relation to previous closing price of 8.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that I discuss reader feedback and suggestions regarding the author’s daily stock lists and dividend investing strategies. I also address criticisms of preference for low-priced stocks and the debate over whether a $1k investment should exceed the single-share price. Included is a list of the top 10 ReFa/Ro stocks for potential gains in the coming year based on analyst target prices.

ORC Trading at 20.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw -16.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORC starting from Haas G Hunter IV, who purchase 2,194 shares at the price of $8.61 back on Dec 20. After this action, Haas G Hunter IV now owns 52,450 shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc, valued at $18,879 using the latest closing price.

Haas G Hunter IV, the Chief Financial Officer of Orchid Island Capital Inc, sale 2,194 shares at $8.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Haas G Hunter IV is holding 50,256 shares at $18,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -7.25, with -0.72 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.