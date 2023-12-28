Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) has gone up by 30.25% for the week, with a 13.97% rise in the past month and a 153.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.47% for ONDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.95% for ONDS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 57.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Right Now?

The public float for ONDS is 37.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONDS on December 28, 2023 was 563.11K shares.

ONDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) has jumped by 2.65 compared to previous close of 1.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-12-04 that WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), (“Ondas”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that the Company’s CEO, Eric Brock, will present at the Oppenheimer 4th Annual 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues on Monday, December 11, 2023 from 9:20 – 10:00 AM ET. Investors attending the virtual conference may request a one-on-one meeting with management through Oppenheimer’s portal or may contact Ondas directly at ir@ondas.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONDS Trading at 69.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.75%, as shares surge +25.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +229.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS rose by +31.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3082. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc saw -2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from Popolo Joseph V, who purchase 85,646 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Nov 22. After this action, Popolo Joseph V now owns 1,284,245 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc, valued at $101,944 using the latest closing price.

COHEN RICHARD M, the Director of Ondas Holdings Inc, sale 5,930 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that COHEN RICHARD M is holding 52,993 shares at $6,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Equity return is now at value -99.24, with -67.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.