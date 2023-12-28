Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has soared by 1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 30.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that Omega Healthcare Investors is a healthcare real estate investment trust specializing in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. OHI offers a stable and lucrative investment opportunity with reliable income streams derived from long-term leases and contractual rent escalations. OHI provides an attractive dividend yield of approximately 8.71% and has a track record of steadily increasing its dividend over time.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is above average at 32.16x. The 36-month beta value for OHI is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OHI is $32.79, which is $2.0 above than the current price. The public float for OHI is 244.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.46% of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on December 28, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI’s stock has seen a -0.90% decrease for the week, with a -3.72% drop in the past month and a -6.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for OHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.31% for the last 200 days.

OHI Trading at -3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.99. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. saw 10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.32, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.