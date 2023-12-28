Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is above average at 20.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for OLPX is 124.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OLPX on December 28, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

OLPX) stock’s latest price update

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.44 in relation to its previous close of 2.46. However, the company has experienced a -2.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Inter Parfums (IPAR), COTY, European Wax Center (EWCZ) and Olaplex (OLPX) are well-positioned to continue their growth story in 2024, backed by solid brand images and innovation efforts.

OLPX’s Market Performance

OLPX’s stock has fallen by -2.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.07% and a quarterly rise of 23.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.01% for Olaplex Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for OLPX stock, with a simple moving average of -19.18% for the last 200 days.

OLPX Trading at 21.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc saw -53.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from BILBREY JOHN P, who purchase 8,100 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Sep 15. After this action, BILBREY JOHN P now owns 58,100 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc, valued at $18,549 using the latest closing price.

BILBREY JOHN P, the Director of Olaplex Holdings Inc, purchase 43,500 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that BILBREY JOHN P is holding 50,000 shares at $114,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.74 for the present operating margin

+67.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc stands at +34.66. The total capital return value is set at 26.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 10.24, with 4.72 for asset returns.

Based on Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 38.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.