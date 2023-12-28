Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ: NUKK)’s stock price has dropped by -29.73 in relation to previous closing price of 3.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -66.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ: NUKK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NUKK is 0.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of NUKK was 56.62K shares.

NUKK’s Market Performance

NUKK stock saw a decrease of -66.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -68.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -68.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 55.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 36.93% for Nukkleus Inc (NUKK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -60.06% for NUKK’s stock, with a -66.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NUKK Trading at -65.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUKK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.77%, as shares sank -72.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,980.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUKK fell by -75.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, Nukkleus Inc saw -66.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NUKK

The total capital return value is set at -4.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.06. Equity return is now at value -1.63, with -1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Nukkleus Inc (NUKK), the company’s capital structure generated 170.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.