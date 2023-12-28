NightHawk Biosciences Inc (NHWK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NHWK is 20.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NHWK on December 28, 2023 was 112.11K shares.

NightHawk Biosciences Inc (AMEX: NHWK)’s stock price has gone rise by 34.62 in comparison to its previous close of 0.36, however, the company has experienced a 89.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-14 that NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE: NHWK ) stock is on the rise Wednesday despite a lack of news concerning the biopharmaceutical company. Investors will note that there have been no new press releases for filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain the jump in price for NHWK stock.

NHWK’s Market Performance

NHWK’s stock has risen by 89.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.95% and a quarterly drop of -4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.71% for NightHawk Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.96% for NHWK’s stock, with a -19.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NHWK Trading at 27.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NHWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.16%, as shares surge +33.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NHWK rose by +89.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3538. In addition, NightHawk Biosciences Inc saw -39.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NHWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-705.62 for the present operating margin

-44.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NightHawk Biosciences Inc stands at -680.46. The total capital return value is set at -46.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.11. Equity return is now at value -80.91, with -51.40 for asset returns.

Based on NightHawk Biosciences Inc (NHWK), the company’s capital structure generated 12.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.27. Total debt to assets is 6.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NightHawk Biosciences Inc (NHWK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.