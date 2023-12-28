News Corp (NWSA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) is 101.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NWSA is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for News Corp (NWSA) is $27.48, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for NWSA is 380.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On December 28, 2023, NWSA’s average trading volume was 3.03M shares.

NWSA) stock’s latest price update

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA)’s stock price has surge by 1.20relation to previous closing price of 24.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Film and television production and distribution companies like WMG, NWSA, LGF.A and IMAX are benefiting from higher consumption of digital entertainment and a recovering ad spending environment.

NWSA’s Market Performance

News Corp (NWSA) has seen a 2.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.07% gain in the past month and a 24.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for NWSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.59% for NWSA stock, with a simple moving average of 23.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWSA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NWSA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NWSA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NWSA Trading at 11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWSA rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.80. In addition, News Corp saw 34.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWSA starting from PANUCCIO SUSAN, who sale 10,758 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, PANUCCIO SUSAN now owns 154,287 shares of News Corp, valued at $230,006 using the latest closing price.

PANUCCIO SUSAN, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corp, sale 184,212 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that PANUCCIO SUSAN is holding 165,045 shares at $3,863,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+40.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corp stands at +1.51. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 1.76, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Based on News Corp (NWSA), the company’s capital structure generated 52.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.28. Total debt to assets is 24.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of News Corp (NWSA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.