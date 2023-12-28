Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG) Stock Faces 8.88% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, NEGG stock has gone up by 6.61%, with a monthly gain of 30.30% and a quarterly surge of 56.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.81% for Newegg Commerce Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.03% for NEGG stock, with a simple moving average of 19.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NEGG is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NEGG is 19.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.22% of that float. The average trading volume for NEGG on December 28, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

NEGG) stock’s latest price update

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG)’s stock price has increased by 4.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a 6.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that Retail sales came in better than expected this morning. That lifted shares of beaten-down consumer names.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEGG stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for NEGG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEGG in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on February 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEGG Trading at 40.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares surge +13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEGG rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2475. In addition, Newegg Commerce Inc saw -1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.79 for the present operating margin

+11.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newegg Commerce Inc stands at -3.34. The total capital return value is set at -16.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.66.

Based on Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG), the company’s capital structure generated 56.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.23. Total debt to assets is 17.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.58 and the total asset turnover is 2.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Newegg Commerce Inc (NEGG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.