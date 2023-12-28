NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO) has gone up by 5.78% for the week, with a -1.62% drop in the past month and a -11.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.47% for NRBO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.06% for NRBO’s stock, with a -19.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRBO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRBO is -0.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for NRBO is 3.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On December 28, 2023, NRBO’s average trading volume was 11.61K shares.

NRBO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRBO) has increased by 2.58 when compared to last closing price of 3.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the transformation of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marshall H. Woodworth, Acting Chief Financial Officer and Robert Homolka, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, will present a company overview, including updates on the company’s promising cardiometabolic assets, DA-1241, in development as a treatment for NASH and DA-1726, in development for the treatment of obesity, at the following investor conferences in December: December 7: Investor Summit Virtual Conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NRBO Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.81%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRBO rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -41.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRBO

Equity return is now at value -86.09, with -69.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.