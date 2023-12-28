Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has decreased by -19.29 compared to its previous closing price of 20.50. However, the company has seen a -14.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-12-05 that FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced new data highlighting its RaDaR® assay for minimal residual disease (MRD) will be presented at the 46th annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). RaDaR data will be presented during a Poster Spotlight Session featuring an updated analysis of the TRACER study, which assessed patients with early-stage breast cancer across multiple subtypes and the potential utility of using RaDaR in this setting, including for baseline detection, for monitoring therapy response in the neoadjuvant setting, and for post-operative recurrence monitoring.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEO is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEO is $20.91, which is $4.36 above the current price. The public float for NEO is 125.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on December 28, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

NEO stock saw a decrease of -14.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.23% and a quarterly a decrease of 32.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for Neogenomics Inc. (NEO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.79% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEO Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.10. In addition, Neogenomics Inc. saw 79.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEO starting from Olivo Alicia C, who sale 2,669 shares at the price of $18.39 back on Nov 17. After this action, Olivo Alicia C now owns 37,140 shares of Neogenomics Inc., valued at $49,083 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.55 for the present operating margin

+33.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogenomics Inc. stands at -28.30. The total capital return value is set at -9.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.70. Equity return is now at value -9.83, with -5.61 for asset returns.

Based on Neogenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.97. Total debt to assets is 35.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.