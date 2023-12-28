Navigating the Volatility of Zions Bancorporation N.A’s (ZION) Stock

The stock of Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has seen a 1.32% increase in the past week, with a 29.39% gain in the past month, and a 34.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for ZION. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.64% for ZION’s stock, with a simple moving average of 36.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) by analysts is $39.33, which is -$5.18 below the current market price. The public float for ZION is 145.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.77% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ZION was 2.77M shares.

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 44.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Zions (ZION) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $45 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZION Trading at 23.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +28.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.73. In addition, Zions Bancorporation N.A saw -9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from MCLEAN SCOTT J, who sale 519 shares at the price of $38.32 back on Dec 19. After this action, MCLEAN SCOTT J now owns 112,710 shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A, valued at $19,888 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation N.A, sale 260 shares at $38.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that STEPHENS STEVEN DAN is holding 43,895 shares at $9,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation N.A stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.56. Equity return is now at value 16.62, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.