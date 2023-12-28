Navigating the Volatility of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (VNDA) Stock

The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) has gone up by 8.04% for the week, with a 20.79% rise in the past month and a -7.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.40% for VNDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.50% for VNDA stock, with a simple moving average of -20.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) is above average at 20.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) is $4.25, which is -$0.05 below the current market price. The public float for VNDA is 55.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VNDA on December 28, 2023 was 888.69K shares.

VNDA) stock’s latest price update

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA)’s stock price has plunge by 6.17relation to previous closing price of 4.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kevin Moran – SVP, CFO and Treasurer Dr. Mihael Polymeropoulos – President, CEO and Chairman Tim Williams – General Counsel Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desiree, and I will be your conference operator today.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VNDA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VNDA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on February 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VNDA Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +21.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA rose by +8.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -41.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNDA starting from Wijkstrom Joakim, who sale 3,724 shares at the price of $5.84 back on Aug 21. After this action, Wijkstrom Joakim now owns 113,816 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $21,748 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Stephen Ray, the Director of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 6,500 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Mitchell Stephen Ray is holding 29,328 shares at $39,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+89.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19. Equity return is now at value 2.22, with 1.86 for asset returns.

Based on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.