Navigating the Volatility of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s (PPSI) Stock

In the past week, PPSI stock has gone up by 23.42%, with a monthly gain of 18.21% and a quarterly surge of 11.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.65% for PPSI’s stock, with a 16.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) Right Now?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI) is $12.00, which is $4.99 above the current market price. The public float for PPSI is 7.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PPSI on December 28, 2023 was 55.00K shares.

PPSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: PPSI) has increased by 20.03 when compared to last closing price of 5.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Brett Maas – Hayden IR Nathan Mazurek – President, CEO & Chairman Walter Michalec – CFO, Treasurer & Secretary Geo Murickan – President of Pioneer’s eMobility business Conference Call Participants Amit Dayal – H.C. Wainwright Albert Jones – Jones Capital Management Operator Greetings and welcome to the Pioneer’s 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPSI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PPSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPSI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on October 29, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

PPSI Trading at 19.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPSI rose by +23.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc saw 161.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPSI starting from MAZUREK NATHAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.09 back on Sep 12. After this action, MAZUREK NATHAN now owns 2,010,859 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc, valued at $60,876 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.92 for the present operating margin

+16.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc stands at -13.47. The total capital return value is set at -20.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.09. Equity return is now at value 10.34, with 5.44 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI), the company’s capital structure generated 13.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.83. Total debt to assets is 6.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.