Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MSGM is 1.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of MSGM was 26.54K shares.

MSGM) stock’s latest price update

Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ: MSGM)’s stock price has soared by 21.40 in relation to previous closing price of 2.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Start Time: 17:00 January 1, 0000 5:22 PM ET Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 07, 2023, 17:00 PM ET Company Participants Stephen Hood – CEO Jason Potter – CFO Ben Rossiter-Turner – VP, IR Conference Call Participants Michael Kupinski – Noble Capital Markets Operator Good day, and welcome to the Motorsport Games Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

MSGM’s Market Performance

Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM) has seen a 25.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.65% gain in the past month and a -18.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.59% for MSGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.34% for MSGM’s stock, with a -27.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSGM stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSGM in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on August 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MSGM Trading at 16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.07%, as shares surge +30.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGM rose by +25.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Motorsport Games Inc saw -24.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGM starting from ZOI MIKE, who purchase 441,402 shares at the price of $6.68 back on Feb 01. After this action, ZOI MIKE now owns 1,480,385 shares of Motorsport Games Inc, valued at $2,948,565 using the latest closing price.

ZOI MIKE, the 10% Owner of Motorsport Games Inc, purchase 338,983 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ZOI MIKE is holding 1,038,983 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-246.11 for the present operating margin

+47.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorsport Games Inc stands at -348.59. The total capital return value is set at -111.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.18. Equity return is now at value -608.55, with -134.88 for asset returns.

Based on Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM), the company’s capital structure generated 364.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.46. Total debt to assets is 29.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.