MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 19.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that There’s plenty of reason to look for stocks to buy before we enter 2024. The S&P 500 index has trended higher by almost 25% this year.

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) is above average at 23.16x. The 36-month beta value for MNSO is also noteworthy at 0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MNSO is 315.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume of MNSO on December 28, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

MNSO’s Market Performance

The stock of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has seen a 8.18% increase in the past week, with a -18.39% drop in the past month, and a -21.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for MNSO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for MNSO’s stock, with a -1.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNSO Trading at -14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -20.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO rose by +9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.29. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR saw 90.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Equity return is now at value 24.95, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.