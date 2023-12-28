MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 19.45. However, the company has seen a 0.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that MGIC Investment (MTG) stock rallies on the back of higher insurance in force, a decline in loss and claims payments, better housing market fundamentals and prudent capital deployment.

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) Right Now?

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) is $19.69, which is $0.21 above the current market price. The public float for MTG is 274.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTG on December 28, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

MTG’s Market Performance

MTG stock saw an increase of 0.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.62% and a quarterly increase of 16.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for MGIC Investment Corp (MTG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.86% for MTG stock, with a simple moving average of 20.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTG Trading at 9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.50. In addition, MGIC Investment Corp saw 49.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corp, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corp stands at +73.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 15.33, with 11.61 for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corp (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.49. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.