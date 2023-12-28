Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MESA is 3.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) is $2.00, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for MESA is 32.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On December 28, 2023, MESA’s average trading volume was 403.81K shares.

The stock of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) has increased by 11.76 when compared to last closing price of 1.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-14 that Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA, -3.42% said Thursday it plans to file a notification of a late filing for its annual report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30. The filing will provide it with an automatic 15-day extension to release its 2023 10-K annual report.

MESA’s Market Performance

MESA’s stock has risen by 20.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 52.00% and a quarterly rise of 33.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.12% for Mesa Air Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.85% for MESA’s stock, with a -28.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MESA Trading at 49.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares surge +65.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESA rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0065. In addition, Mesa Air Group Inc. saw -25.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mesa Air Group Inc. stands at -34.40. The total capital return value is set at -1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.34. Equity return is now at value -63.73, with -18.18 for asset returns.

Based on Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), the company’s capital structure generated 205.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 49.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.