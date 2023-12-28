Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is 23.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAR is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is $213.24, which is -$11.2 below the current market price. The public float for MAR is 247.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On December 28, 2023, MAR’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.44 in comparison to its previous close of 223.45, however, the company has experienced a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Marriott (MAR) focuses on expanding its global luxury footprint to drive growth. The company reveals its 500th luxury hotel opening with The St. Regis Riyadh.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR’s stock has risen by 1.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.16% and a quarterly rise of 15.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Marriott International, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for MAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $220 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.71. In addition, Marriott International, Inc. saw 50.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Capuano Anthony, who sale 46,000 shares at the price of $216.49 back on Dec 12. After this action, Capuano Anthony now owns 54,317 shares of Marriott International, Inc., valued at $9,958,540 using the latest closing price.

Lee Felitia, the Controller and CAO of Marriott International, Inc., sale 570 shares at $210.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Lee Felitia is holding 2,793 shares at $119,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International, Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 1446.77, with 11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.