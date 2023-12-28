Make Informed Decisions with Celestica, Inc. (CLS) Stock Updates

The stock of Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has seen a 0.37% increase in the past week, with a 9.02% gain in the past month, and a 26.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for CLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.17% for CLS’s stock, with a 54.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Right Now?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CLS is at 2.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLS is $43.81, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for CLS is 117.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume for CLS on December 28, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

CLS) stock’s latest price update

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.54 in relation to its previous close of 29.95. However, the company has experienced a 0.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Celestica (CLS) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

CLS Trading at 10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.17. In addition, Celestica, Inc. saw 161.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica, Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 12.27, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica, Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.