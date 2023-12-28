Macerich Co. (MAC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.26 in relation to its previous close of 15.66. However, the company has experienced a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Macerich (MAC) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in FFO estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Is It Worth Investing in Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAC is 2.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Macerich Co. (MAC) is $12.96, which is -$2.74 below the current market price. The public float for MAC is 213.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.85% of that float. On December 28, 2023, MAC’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC’s stock has seen a 0.32% increase for the week, with a 42.21% rise in the past month and a 43.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for Macerich Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.96% for MAC stock, with a simple moving average of 40.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAC Trading at 31.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +38.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Macerich Co. saw 39.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.65 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macerich Co. stands at -7.80. The total capital return value is set at 1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -12.58, with -4.28 for asset returns.

Based on Macerich Co. (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.83. Total debt to assets is 57.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Macerich Co. (MAC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.