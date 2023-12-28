Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for LUNA is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LUNA is $9.42, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for LUNA is 32.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.11% of that float. The average trading volume for LUNA on December 28, 2023 was 189.57K shares.

Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA) has experienced a 2.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.98% rise in the past month, and a 18.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for LUNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.88% for LUNA’s stock, with a -4.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LUNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUNA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12.50 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LUNA Trading at 12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNA rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, Luna Innovations Inc saw -21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.72 for the present operating margin

+55.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luna Innovations Inc stands at -2.10. The total capital return value is set at -1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.15. Equity return is now at value -1.23, with -0.72 for asset returns.

Based on Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA), the company’s capital structure generated 30.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.27. Total debt to assets is 18.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.