Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) is 64.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYV is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) is $111.17, which is $18.19 above the current market price. The public float for LYV is 143.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.74% of that float. On December 28, 2023, LYV’s average trading volume was 2.05M shares.

LYV) stock’s latest price update

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV)’s stock price has increased by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 92.35. However, the company has seen a -2.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Discretionary stocks like Snap-on (SNA), Rocky Brands (RCKY), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) are poised to benefit from the jump in personal income and spending.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV’s stock has fallen by -2.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.17% and a quarterly rise of 14.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.69% for LYV’s stock, with a 12.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $110 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYV Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.39. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc saw 33.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Berchtold Joe, who sale 119,100 shares at the price of $92.91 back on Dec 15. After this action, Berchtold Joe now owns 442,107 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, valued at $11,065,778 using the latest closing price.

Berchtold Joe, the President & CFO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sale 119,100 shares at $92.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Berchtold Joe is holding 442,107 shares at $11,057,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 474.88, with 2.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.