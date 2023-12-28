Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LAAC is 120.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.96% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of LAAC was 2.28M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

LAAC) stock’s latest price update

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC)’s stock price has soared by 0.62 in relation to previous closing price of 6.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that Lithium chemical spot prices and spodumene prices were lower the past month and are now below the marginal cost of production. Lithium market news – China Futures Co. analyst, Zhang Weixin, forecasts lithium carbonate to bottom out between CNY80-90,000/t. Milei looks to cut costs for Argentina’s miners in broader deregulation push. Lithium company news – SQM and Hancock enter into implementation deed with Azure Minerals. Livent and Allkem shareholders approve merger of equals, new company name to be Arcadium Lithium.

LAAC’s Market Performance

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has experienced a 0.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.73% rise in the past month, and a -1.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for LAAC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.33% for LAAC’s stock, with a -13.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LAAC Trading at 9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAAC rose by +0.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp saw -15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAAC

Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.