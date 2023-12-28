Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) has surged by 4.91 when compared to previous closing price of 11.62, but the company has seen a 54.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-27 that Shares of Liquidia NASDAQ: LQDA have been one of the top-performing stocks over the final quarter, with shares up almost 90% over the previous three months. However, the vast majority of those gains occurred in the last week after the company received a court victory in its patent dispute with United Therapeutics NASDAQ: UTHR.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LQDA is 0.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Liquidia Corp (LQDA) is $18.29, which is $6.1 above the current market price. The public float for LQDA is 55.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.54% of that float. On December 28, 2023, LQDA’s average trading volume was 835.67K shares.

LQDA’s Market Performance

LQDA stock saw an increase of 54.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 77.44% and a quarterly increase of 90.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.63% for Liquidia Corp (LQDA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.89% for LQDA’s stock, with a 67.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LQDA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LQDA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on September 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LQDA Trading at 72.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares surge +72.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDA rose by +54.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, Liquidia Corp saw 91.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDA starting from Adair Jason, who sale 77 shares at the price of $7.70 back on Dec 18. After this action, Adair Jason now owns 54,932 shares of Liquidia Corp, valued at $593 using the latest closing price.

Caligan Partners LP, the Director of Liquidia Corp, purchase 1,117,318 shares at $7.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Caligan Partners LP is holding 11,280,945 shares at $7,999,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-243.30 for the present operating margin

+71.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidia Corp stands at -257.39. The total capital return value is set at -39.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.27. Equity return is now at value -80.52, with -47.16 for asset returns.

Based on Liquidia Corp (LQDA), the company’s capital structure generated 27.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.29. Total debt to assets is 18.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liquidia Corp (LQDA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.