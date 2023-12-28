Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC) has decreased by -0.40 when compared to last closing price of 27.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that Investors have different approaches to stock dividends. Some have no interest in current income and would prefer companies to focus on growing their businesses, rather than distributing cash to shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC) Right Now?

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) by analysts is $25.64, which is -$1.55 below the current market price. The public float for LNC is 167.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of LNC was 2.26M shares.

LNC’s Market Performance

LNC stock saw an increase of -2.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.96% and a quarterly increase of 13.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.30% for LNC’s stock, with a 14.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LNC Trading at 13.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.74. In addition, Lincoln National Corp. saw -11.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from KELLY GARY C, who purchase 7,838 shares at the price of $25.52 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY GARY C now owns 15,007 shares of Lincoln National Corp., valued at $200,025 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corp. stands at -11.90. The total capital return value is set at -14.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value 18.02, with 0.16 for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corp. (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.70. Total debt to assets is 2.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.