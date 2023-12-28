Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has seen a -0.11% decrease in the past week, with a -5.44% drop in the past month, and a -0.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for LBRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.25% for LBRT’s stock, with a 17.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) Right Now?

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LBRT is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LBRT is $23.96, which is $5.37 above the current market price. The public float for LBRT is 162.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.76% of that float. The average trading volume for LBRT on December 28, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

LBRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 18.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Investors interested in stocks from the Oil and Gas – Field Services sector have probably already heard of Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) and Schlumberger (SLB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.59. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc saw 16.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Dec 20. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 2,839,760 shares of Liberty Energy Inc, valued at $39,984 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, sale 1,385 shares at $17.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 2,841,860 shares at $24,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 38.63, with 21.97 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.