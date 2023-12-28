Lemonade Inc (LMND) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) has surged by 0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 17.02, but the company has seen a -7.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-20 that The co-CEOs of digital insurance company Lemonade will return to their previously held positions on Jan. 1. Shai Wininger will return to the position of president, while Daniel Schreiber will again be CEO, Lemonade said in a Wednesday (Dec. 20) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The public float for LMND is 49.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 34.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LMND on December 28, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

The stock of Lemonade Inc (LMND) has seen a -7.34% decrease in the past week, with a -0.87% drop in the past month, and a 47.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.05% for LMND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.15% for LMND’s stock, with a 10.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LMND Trading at 9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.76. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw 24.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 47,784 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade Inc, sale 1,474 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BIXBY TIMOTHY E is holding 268,581 shares at $26,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc stands at -154.62. The total capital return value is set at -30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.29. Equity return is now at value -31.61, with -19.12 for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lemonade Inc (LMND) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.