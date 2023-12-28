Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) has jumped by 2.71 compared to previous close of 20.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-18 that Kyndryl doesn’t appear to be all that great a business on the surface, but there could be value underneath. The old managed infrastructure unit of IBM is figuring out how to turn a more robust profit in a new cloud era.

Is It Worth Investing in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KD is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KD is 226.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume of KD on December 28, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

KD’s Market Performance

The stock of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has seen a 5.26% increase in the past week, with a 18.01% rise in the past month, and a 40.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for KD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.24% for KD’s stock, with a 41.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KD Trading at 23.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +19.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.09. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc saw 90.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.27 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kyndryl Holdings Inc stands at -8.07. The total capital return value is set at -5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.87. Equity return is now at value -84.57, with -10.13 for asset returns.

Based on Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD), the company’s capital structure generated 310.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.66. Total debt to assets is 37.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.