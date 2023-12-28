Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG): A Technical Analysis

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 132.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is $25.33, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for KRG is 217.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRG on December 28, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

KRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has dropped by -0.30 compared to previous close of 23.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The realm of real estate investment trusts (REITs) has had it incredibly rough in 2023 in contrast to the S&P 500’s double-digit gains. Consequently, this environment makes selecting the best REITs a challenging task.

KRG’s Market Performance

KRG’s stock has risen by 0.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.13% and a quarterly rise of 7.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Kite Realty Group Trust. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.29% for KRG’s stock, with a 7.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRG Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.43. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw 9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Grimes Steven P, who sale 21,500 shares at the price of $23.70 back on Dec 14. After this action, Grimes Steven P now owns 763,314 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $509,550 using the latest closing price.

Kite John A, the Chairman & CEO of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 60,000 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kite John A is holding 104,121 shares at $1,314,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 1.02, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.