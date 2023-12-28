Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) is $32.00, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for JNPR is 314.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNPR on December 28, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

JNPR) stock’s latest price update

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.51relation to previous closing price of 29.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Arirang TV opts to deploy Juniper’s (JNPR) QFX Series Switches and EX Series Switches to upgrade its broadcasting network infrastructure.

JNPR’s Market Performance

JNPR’s stock has risen by 0.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.92% and a quarterly rise of 7.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Juniper Networks Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.54% for JNPR’s stock, with a 0.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNPR Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.09. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc saw -7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from rahim rami, who sale 5,556 shares at the price of $28.91 back on Dec 06. After this action, rahim rami now owns 862,742 shares of Juniper Networks Inc, valued at $160,646 using the latest closing price.

rahim rami, the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks Inc, sale 5,556 shares at $28.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that rahim rami is holding 868,298 shares at $159,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 8.45, with 3.99 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.30. Total debt to assets is 18.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.