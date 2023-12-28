James River Group Holdings Ltd’s (JRVR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) has gone down by -2.78% for the week, with a 0.75% rise in the past month and a -39.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.08% for JRVR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.20% for JRVR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) Right Now?

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) is $13.38, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for JRVR is 36.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JRVR on December 28, 2023 was 693.41K shares.

JRVR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) has jumped by 2.28 compared to previous close of 9.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Brett Shirreffs – Head-Investor Relations Frank D’Orazio – Chief Executive Officer Sarah Doran – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Hughes – Truist Matt Carletti – JMP Securities Tracy Benguigui – Barclays Brian Meredith – UBS Meyer Shields – KBW Casey Alexander – Compass Point Operator Welcome, everyone, to the James River Group Quarter Three 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of JRVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JRVR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for JRVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JRVR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $15 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JRVR Trading at -13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JRVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JRVR fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.14. In addition, James River Group Holdings Ltd saw -54.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JRVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for James River Group Holdings Ltd stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 10.23, with 2.18 for asset returns.

Based on James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.18. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.