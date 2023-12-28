Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has plunged by -0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 33.11, but the company has seen a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Interpublic Group is economically sensitive but has a solid history of earnings growth. Gasoline and fuel prices have dropped significantly, reducing the risk of a deep recession. Interest rates have fallen, giving borrowers the opportunity to refinance and reducing the immediate risk of a recession.

Is It Worth Investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE: IPG) Right Now?

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IPG is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IPG is $34.17, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for IPG is 381.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.58% of that float. The average trading volume for IPG on December 28, 2023 was 3.82M shares.

IPG’s Market Performance

IPG stock saw an increase of -0.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.57% and a quarterly increase of 14.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.69% for IPG’s stock, with a -2.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $33 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IPG Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.92. In addition, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from HUDSON DAWN E, who sale 5,950 shares at the price of $33.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, HUDSON DAWN E now owns 26,930 shares of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc., valued at $197,242 using the latest closing price.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn, the Director of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc., sale 6,425 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Carter-Miller Jocelyn is holding 31,789 shares at $228,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+14.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. stands at +8.58. The total capital return value is set at 17.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.79. Equity return is now at value 26.32, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG), the company’s capital structure generated 124.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.40. Total debt to assets is 24.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.