Intellicheck Inc (IDN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IDN is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intellicheck Inc (IDN) is $4.13, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for IDN is 18.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On December 28, 2023, IDN’s average trading volume was 42.26K shares.

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN)’s stock price has dropped by -8.47 in relation to previous closing price of 1.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that Playing in the field of nano-cap stocks is similar to the concept of stealing bases. In a tight baseball game, every advantage counts.

IDN’s Market Performance

Intellicheck Inc (IDN) has seen a -11.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.95% decline in the past month and a -26.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for IDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.21% for IDN’s stock, with a -24.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IDN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IDN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IDN Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDN fell by -11.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8605. In addition, Intellicheck Inc saw -13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDN starting from Robins Jonathan, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Dec 14. After this action, Robins Jonathan now owns 5,200 shares of Intellicheck Inc, valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

Ishmael Jeffrey, the CFO, COO of Intellicheck Inc, purchase 7,503 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Ishmael Jeffrey is holding 286,403 shares at $12,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.31 for the present operating margin

+91.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellicheck Inc stands at -24.12. The total capital return value is set at -19.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.23. Equity return is now at value -18.63, with -14.21 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intellicheck Inc (IDN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.