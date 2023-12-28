InspireMD Inc (NSPR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NSPR is 15.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NSPR on December 28, 2023 was 30.81K shares.

NSPR) stock’s latest price update

InspireMD Inc (NASDAQ: NSPR)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.42 in comparison to its previous close of 2.31, however, the company has experienced a 20.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

NSPR’s Market Performance

InspireMD Inc (NSPR) has seen a 20.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.22% gain in the past month and a -18.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.68% for NSPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.89% for NSPR’s stock, with a 6.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSPR stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for NSPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSPR in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $4 based on the research report published on January 07, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

NSPR Trading at -6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSPR rose by +20.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, InspireMD Inc saw 204.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSPR starting from ROUBIN GARY S, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Nov 30. After this action, ROUBIN GARY S now owns 438,902 shares of InspireMD Inc, valued at $126,540 using the latest closing price.

Stuka Paul, the Director of InspireMD Inc, purchase 175,000 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Stuka Paul is holding 248,534 shares at $285,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-357.22 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for InspireMD Inc stands at -357.59. The total capital return value is set at -68.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.91. Equity return is now at value -59.44, with -49.58 for asset returns.

Based on InspireMD Inc (NSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.49. Total debt to assets is 6.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, InspireMD Inc (NSPR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.