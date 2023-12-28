Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 77.40. However, the company has seen a 1.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Ingersoll Rand (IR) benefits from strength across its businesses, solid product offerings and acquired assets. However, the softness of its life sciences business is concerning.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) is above average at 41.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for IR is 404.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IR on December 28, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

IR stock saw an increase of 1.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.99% and a quarterly increase of 23.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.78% for IR’s stock, with a 22.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $73 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at 13.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.01. In addition, Ingersoll-Rand Inc saw 49.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Schiesl Andrew R, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $71.89 back on Dec 05. After this action, Schiesl Andrew R now owns 45,263 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, valued at $934,505 using the latest closing price.

Schiesl Andrew R, the of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, sale 9,532 shares at $66.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Schiesl Andrew R is holding 58,263 shares at $631,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll-Rand Inc stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 8.21, with 5.12 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.