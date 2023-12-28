Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INDI is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INDI is 137.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.07% of that float. On December 28, 2023, INDI’s average trading volume was 2.46M shares.

INDI) stock’s latest price update

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.17 in relation to its previous close of 8.57. However, the company has experienced a 0.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Indie Semiconductor continues to put up stellar growth numbers. Under the surface, though, there are future events that could bite shareholders.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI’s stock has risen by 0.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.30% and a quarterly rise of 33.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for Indie Semiconductor Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.93% for INDI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $15 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INDI Trading at 28.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, Indie Semiconductor Inc saw 45.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from schiller Thomas, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Dec 15. After this action, schiller Thomas now owns 1,117,815 shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc, valued at $324,000 using the latest closing price.

Bal Kanwardev Raja Singh, the SVP Chief Accounting Officer of Indie Semiconductor Inc, sale 8,429 shares at $8.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Bal Kanwardev Raja Singh is holding 0 shares at $68,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.52 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Indie Semiconductor Inc stands at -39.17. The total capital return value is set at -29.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.89. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -19.54 for asset returns.

Based on Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 58.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.97. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.