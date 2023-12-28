Illumina Inc (ILMN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ILMN is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ILMN is $137.91, which is -$4.62 below than the current price. The public float for ILMN is 158.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume of ILMN on December 28, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

The stock of Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) has increased by 1.34 when compared to last closing price of 140.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-19 that SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference: 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2024 Presentation at 9:00am Pacific Time (12:00pm Eastern Time) immediately followed by a Q&A Session to begin at approximately 9:20am Pacific Time (12:20pm Eastern Time) The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Info section of Illumina’s website at investor.illumina.com.

ILMN’s Market Performance

Illumina Inc (ILMN) has experienced a 2.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 50.59% rise in the past month, and a 6.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for ILMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.46% for ILMN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ILMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ILMN stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for ILMN by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for ILMN in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $185 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ILMN Trading at 25.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +47.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILMN rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.65. In addition, Illumina Inc saw -29.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILMN starting from Hoyt Aimee L, who sale 315 shares at the price of $112.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, Hoyt Aimee L now owns 8,314 shares of Illumina Inc, valued at $35,545 using the latest closing price.

TOUSI SUSAN H, the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Illumina Inc, sale 500 shares at $167.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that TOUSI SUSAN H is holding 45,524 shares at $83,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.72 for the present operating margin

+64.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illumina Inc stands at -96.07. The total capital return value is set at 3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.97. Equity return is now at value -17.82, with -10.52 for asset returns.

Based on Illumina Inc (ILMN), the company’s capital structure generated 53.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.01. Total debt to assets is 29.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Illumina Inc (ILMN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.