Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) has jumped by 11.29 compared to previous close of 1.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tony Sklar – SVP, IR Alf Poor – CEO Scott Morrison – CFO Robin Mackie – COO Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome, everyone to the Ideanomics Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today, I am pleased to have Mr.

Is It Worth Investing in Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IDEX is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IDEX is $30387.50, which is $30385.43 above the current market price. The public float for IDEX is 9.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.66% of that float. The average trading volume for IDEX on December 28, 2023 was 243.29K shares.

IDEX’s Market Performance

IDEX stock saw an increase of 26.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.74% and a quarterly increase of 7.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.22% for Ideanomics Inc (IDEX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.77% for IDEX’s stock, with a -66.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDEX Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +26.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7300. In addition, Ideanomics Inc saw -89.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc stands at -258.27. The total capital return value is set at -52.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.08. Equity return is now at value -232.09, with -128.33 for asset returns.

Based on Ideanomics Inc (IDEX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.86. Total debt to assets is 8.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.