Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (HYW) Stock Records -74.69% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (HYW) has seen a -26.12% decrease in the past week, with a -74.22% drop in the past month, and a -74.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.61% for HYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -61.86% for HYW’s stock, with a -72.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: HYW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: HYW) is above average at 2.86x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HYW currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of HYW on December 28, 2023 was 21.24K shares.

Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: HYW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.22 compared to its previous closing price of 2.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Wang Dian – Director and CEO Lawrence Lok – CFO Operator Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen.

HYW Trading at -70.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares sank -74.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYW fell by -26.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR saw -68.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+93.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 19.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.66. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (HYW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.88. Total debt to assets is 7.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hywin Holdings Ltd ADR (HYW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.