Huntsman Corp (HUN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Huntsman Corp (HUN) has seen a 0.59% increase in the past week, with a 2.48% gain in the past month, and a 7.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for HUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.93% for HUN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) Right Now?

Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUN is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HUN is $25.94, which is $0.36 above the current price. The public float for HUN is 164.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUN on December 28, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

HUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) has plunged by -0.54 when compared to previous closing price of 25.72, but the company has seen a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HUN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HUN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUN Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.16. In addition, Huntsman Corp saw -6.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Jun 02. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 385,502 shares of Huntsman Corp, valued at $61,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+19.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corp stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value -0.58, with -0.27 for asset returns.

Based on Huntsman Corp (HUN), the company’s capital structure generated 58.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.95. Total debt to assets is 25.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntsman Corp (HUN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.