Humana Inc. (HUM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUM is 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HUM is $586.05, which is $134.63 above the current price. The public float for HUM is 122.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUM on December 28, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.31 in comparison to its previous close of 452.83, however, the company has experienced a -2.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that Finding investment opportunities in tune with today’s demographic trends can be challenging, but aging population stocks may be the solution. This market is booming in a world with an aging population, creating a special opportunity for investors to profit.

HUM’s Market Performance

Humana Inc. (HUM) has seen a -2.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.61% decline in the past month and a -8.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for HUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.20% for HUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $550 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUM Trading at -8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $473.23. In addition, Humana Inc. saw -11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from Diamond Susan M, who sale 4,156 shares at the price of $526.28 back on May 04. After this action, Diamond Susan M now owns 3,931 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $2,187,226 using the latest closing price.

BROUSSARD BRUCE D, the President & CEO of Humana Inc., sale 17,575 shares at $505.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that BROUSSARD BRUCE D is holding 70,040 shares at $8,890,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Humana Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 18.16, with 5.65 for asset returns.

Based on Humana Inc. (HUM), the company’s capital structure generated 76.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.43. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Humana Inc. (HUM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.