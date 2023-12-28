Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) is 22.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HRL is 0.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) is $30.55, which is -$1.26 below the current market price. The public float for HRL is 288.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% of that float. On December 28, 2023, HRL’s average trading volume was 3.44M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

HRL) stock’s latest price update

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 31.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Hormel Foods (HRL) continues to operate in a dynamic operating landscape, including sluggish consumer demand and inflationary hurdles.

HRL’s Market Performance

HRL’s stock has risen by 0.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.47% and a quarterly drop of -17.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Hormel Foods Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for HRL’s stock, with a -15.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HRL Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.57. In addition, Hormel Foods Corp. saw -30.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Myers Kevin L, who sale 5,892 shares at the price of $31.47 back on Dec 21. After this action, Myers Kevin L now owns 38,531 shares of Hormel Foods Corp., valued at $185,422 using the latest closing price.

Brady Deanna T, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Hormel Foods Corp., sale 5,024 shares at $31.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Brady Deanna T is holding 71,567 shares at $158,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

+16.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corp. stands at +6.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.53. Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), the company’s capital structure generated 44.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.81. Total debt to assets is 25.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.