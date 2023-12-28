Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HD is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HD is $336.11, which is -$12.42 below the current price. The public float for HD is 992.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HD on December 28, 2023 was 3.33M shares.

The stock price of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has plunged by -0.22 when compared to previous closing price of 349.31, but the company has seen a -1.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Home Depot (HD) closed at $348.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day.

HD’s Market Performance

HD’s stock has fallen by -1.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.10% and a quarterly rise of 15.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Home Depot, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.10% for HD’s stock, with a 13.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $303 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HD Trading at 12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $336.55. In addition, Home Depot, Inc. saw 10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from Bastek William D, who sale 1,612 shares at the price of $313.90 back on Nov 28. After this action, Bastek William D now owns 17,966 shares of Home Depot, Inc., valued at $506,007 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Ann Marie, the Senior EVP of Home Depot, Inc., sale 127 shares at $307.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Campbell Ann Marie is holding 12,565 shares at $38,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.27 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Home Depot, Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 49.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.01. Equity return is now at value 1151.32, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Home Depot, Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 3,224.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.99. Total debt to assets is 65.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,085.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.