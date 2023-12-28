Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is 38.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) is $81.81, which is $10.87 above the current market price. The public float for HOLX is 236.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. On December 28, 2023, HOLX’s average trading volume was 1.90M shares.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 71.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Hologic (HOLX) closed the most recent trading day at $70.94, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session.

HOLX’s Market Performance

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has experienced a -0.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.82% drop in the past month, and a 2.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for HOLX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.84% for HOLX’s stock, with a -6.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $95 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOLX Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.40. In addition, Hologic, Inc. saw -5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from GARRETT SCOTT T, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $68.71 back on Dec 11. After this action, GARRETT SCOTT T now owns 47,039 shares of Hologic, Inc., valued at $687,116 using the latest closing price.

MACMILLAN STEPHEN P, the Chairman, President and CEO of Hologic, Inc., sale 47,711 shares at $70.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that MACMILLAN STEPHEN P is holding 1,239,088 shares at $3,359,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.35 for the present operating margin

+55.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic, Inc. stands at +11.31. The total capital return value is set at 11.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 9.22, with 5.01 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic, Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 57.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.66. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.