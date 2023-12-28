HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 24.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-22 that David McJannet, HashiCorp CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk the enterprise software space, cloud computing, the AI boom and more.

Is It Worth Investing in HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCP is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for HCP is 106.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCP on December 28, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

HCP’s Market Performance

The stock of HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has seen a 7.48% increase in the past week, with a 16.72% rise in the past month, and a 8.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for HCP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.29% for HCP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $27 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCP Trading at 14.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP rose by +7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.00. In addition, HashiCorp Inc saw -10.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Holmes Marc, who sale 45,316 shares at the price of $23.48 back on Dec 22. After this action, Holmes Marc now owns 0 shares of HashiCorp Inc, valued at $1,064,006 using the latest closing price.

Welihinda Navam, the Chief Financial Officer of HashiCorp Inc, sale 36,393 shares at $23.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Welihinda Navam is holding 62,844 shares at $854,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -17.37, with -13.28 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.