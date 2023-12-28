Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is above average at 10.97x. The 36-month beta value for HIG is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIG is $86.18, which is $6.21 above than the current price. The public float for HIG is 299.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of HIG on December 28, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has surged by 0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 79.80, but the company has seen a -1.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Multiline insurers like MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), CNO Financial (CNO), Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG), which have an impressive dividend history, offer a breather amid volatility.

HIG’s Market Performance

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has experienced a -1.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.96% rise in the past month, and a 11.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for HIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.13% for HIG’s stock, with a 10.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HIG Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.22. In addition, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Swift Christopher, who sale 47,033 shares at the price of $80.41 back on Dec 18. After this action, Swift Christopher now owns 170,180 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $3,781,980 using the latest closing price.

Swift Christopher, the Chairman and CEO of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 53,596 shares at $80.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Swift Christopher is holding 170,180 shares at $4,300,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 17.44, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.