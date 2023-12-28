Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) has increased by 0.32 when compared to last closing price of 12.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that The new credit facility augments Harmonic’s (HLIT) liquidity and enables it to better focus on its multi-year growth plan.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 248.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) is $16.83, which is $4.28 above the current market price. The public float for HLIT is 109.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.52% of that float. On December 28, 2023, HLIT’s average trading volume was 2.11M shares.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT’s stock has seen a 9.61% increase for the week, with a 14.93% rise in the past month and a 33.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for Harmonic, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.58% for HLIT’s stock, with a -2.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $16 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLIT Trading at 16.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +14.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.13. In addition, Harmonic, Inc. saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.90 for the present operating margin

+48.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic, Inc. stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 1.96, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.13. Total debt to assets is 22.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.