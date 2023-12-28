Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has increased by 1.39 when compared to last closing price of 36.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-15 that Harley-Davidson stock currently trades at $33 per share, around 36% below its level of $52 seen on May 17, 2021 (pre-inflation shock high), and appears to be undervalued. Harley saw its stock trading at around $32 at the end of June 2022, just before the Fed started increasing rates, and remains up by roughly 5% from those levels.

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOG is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HOG is $40.00, which is $2.86 above the current price. The public float for HOG is 138.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOG on December 28, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

HOG’s Market Performance

HOG stock saw an increase of 5.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.86% and a quarterly increase of 14.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.28% for HOG’s stock, with a 10.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $47 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOG Trading at 21.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +23.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.44. In addition, Harley-Davidson, Inc. saw -10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Masood Rafeh, who purchase 1,302 shares at the price of $38.40 back on Aug 01. After this action, Masood Rafeh now owns 2,637 shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc., valued at $49,997 using the latest closing price.

Root Jonathan R, the SVP – HDFSI of Harley-Davidson, Inc., sale 2,239 shares at $50.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Root Jonathan R is holding 5,474 shares at $112,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+33.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson, Inc. stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 239.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.55. Total debt to assets is 60.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.